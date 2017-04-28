Knight Transportation’s (KNX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research note published on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $27.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America Corp raised Knight Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Knight Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Knight Transportation in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded Knight Transportation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their target price on Knight Transportation from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) opened at 34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.74. Knight Transportation has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $38.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.27 million. Knight Transportation had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight Transportation will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Knight Transportation’s (KNX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/knight-transportation-knx-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-stifel-nicolaus-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Knight Transportation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knight Transportation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 224,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knight Transportation during the first quarter worth $30,001,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Knight Transportation by 17.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 76,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Knight Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.