Klondex Mines Ltd (KLDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Klondex Mines Ltd (NASDAQ:KLDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, "Klondex Mines Ltd. is focused on exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and silver properties in Nevada. The company's project consists of Fire Creek Property and Midas mine and ore milling. Klondex Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. "

Separately, TheStreet lowered Klondex Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Klondex Mines (NASDAQ:KLDX) traded down 0.28% on Friday, hitting $3.59. 1,321,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $636.55 million. Klondex Mines has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

In other Klondex Mines news, Director Blair Albert Schultz sold 108,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $574,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Fuller Matlack sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $206,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,848 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDX. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Klondex Mines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 872,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Klondex Mines by 78.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,951,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 1,733,400 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Klondex Mines by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,293,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Klondex Mines by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

