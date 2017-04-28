KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $18.00 price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) traded up 1.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,829 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company earned $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.88 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 339.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 28.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 81,301 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 827,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,153,000 after buying an additional 2,301,100 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 2.0% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 157,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

