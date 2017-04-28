Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) traded down 3.83% on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,608 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2036.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm earned $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 6,053.03%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, Kite Realty Group, L.P., owns interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States.

