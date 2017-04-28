Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $2.00-$2.06 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) traded down 3.83% on Friday, hitting $20.36. 1,067,608 shares of the company were exchanged. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2036.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,053.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,357,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,180,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 597.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 100,972 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, Kite Realty Group, L.P., owns interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States.

