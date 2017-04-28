Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

News stories about Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kite Realty Group Trust earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 53 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) traded down 3.83% during trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,608 shares. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2036.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 6,053.03%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $537,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, Kite Realty Group, L.P., owns interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States.

