Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland's in a report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Magee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kirkland's’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

KIRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Kirkland's from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kirkland's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kirkland's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/kirklands-inc-kirk-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-03-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts.html.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) traded down 2.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,146 shares. Kirkland's has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Kirkland's had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland's by 65.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 685,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 270,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland's during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kirkland's by 17.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,246,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland's by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 100,709 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland's by 28.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 451,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.