Kirby Co. (KEX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kirby Corporation conducts operations in two business segments: marine transportation and diesel repair. The Company’s marine transportation segment is engaged in the inland transportation of industrial chemicals, petrochemical feedstocks, agricultural chemicals and refined petroleum products by tank barge; and in the offshore transportation of refined petroleum products by tanker and tank barge, and dry-bulk, container and palletized cargoes by barge and break-bulk ship. The Company’s diesel repair segment is engaged in the sale, overhaul and repair of diesel engines and related parts sales. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KEX. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kirby to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) traded down 1.33% on Friday, hitting $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,993 shares. Kirby has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kirby Co. (KEX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/kirby-co-kex-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,985 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $210,681.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William G. Ivey sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $135,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,768 shares of company stock worth $682,703. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kirby by 214.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,192,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $69,786,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 1,434.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 796,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after buying an additional 744,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kirby by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,307,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,452,000 after buying an additional 729,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $41,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.