Kirby Co. (KEX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen and Company

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) had its price target hoisted by Cowen and Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Kirby from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Kirby from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. OTR Global raised Kirby to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Kirby from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) traded down 1.33% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 454,993 shares. Kirby has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company earned $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.99%. Kirby’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $154,849.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $210,681.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,768 shares of company stock valued at $682,703. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 187,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 28,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 266.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 79,925 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 60.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

