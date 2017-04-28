KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV (NASDAQ:KNVKF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV (NASDAQ:KNVKF) traded up 0.000% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.72 billion. KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV (KNVKF) Issues Earnings Results” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/kinnevik-ab-serbnpv-knvkf-issues-earnings-results.html.

Receive News & Ratings for KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.