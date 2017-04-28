KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV (KNVKF) Issues Earnings Results

KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV (NASDAQ:KNVKF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Shares of KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV (NASDAQ:KNVKF) traded up 0.000% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.72 billion. KINNEVIK AB SER'B'NPV has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $31.75.
