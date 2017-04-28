Kingstone Companies (KINS) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Headlines about Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kingstone Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 25 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) traded down 0.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd R. Tupper sold 27,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $309,837.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Goldstein sold 270,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $3,059,649.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,015 shares of company stock worth $4,060,460. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc offers property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York State. The Company offers these products through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a licensed property and casualty insurance company. The Company operates through property and casualty insurances segment, which offers a range of property and casualty policies to its producers.

