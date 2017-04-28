Kingold Jewelry (KGJI) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.23

Headlines about Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kingold Jewelry earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) traded up 1.16% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 232,846 shares. Kingold Jewelry has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company earned $357.60 million during the quarter.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs and manufactures 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments, through a variable interest entity relationship with Wuhan Kingold Jewelry Company Limited (Wuhan Kingold). The Company develops, promotes and sells a range of products to the jewelry market across the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

