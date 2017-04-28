Kingfisher plc (KGF) Receives GBX 325 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 325 ($4.15).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KGF shares. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.86) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.15) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Kingfisher plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.15) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.50) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) traded up 1.64% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 341.30. 14,585,981 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.62 billion. Kingfisher plc has a one year low of GBX 269.60 and a one year high of GBX 390.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Kingfisher plc’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Kingfisher plc Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.

