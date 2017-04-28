Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.36

Media stories about Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keysight Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) opened at 37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $726 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/keysight-technologies-keys-getting-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.