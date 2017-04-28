KeyCorp Comments on Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (PBH)

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Brands Holdings in a report released on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst J. Gere now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prestige Brands Holdings’ FY2018 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. Jefferies Group LLC set a $45.00 target price on Prestige Brands Holdings and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Brands Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) traded down 0.83% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.41. 274,618 shares of the stock traded hands. Prestige Brands Holdings has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $59.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business earned $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.34 million. Prestige Brands Holdings had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,319,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,971,000 after buying an additional 178,856 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 6.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 371,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Brands Holdings Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

