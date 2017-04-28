Kerry Group PLC (NASDAQ:KRYAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Kerry Group PLC (NASDAQ:KRYAY) traded down 0.60% on Friday, reaching $83.81. 146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kerry Group PLC has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $94.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/kerry-group-plc-kryay-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Kerry Group PLC

Kerry Group plc is a provider of taste and nutrition solutions. The Company serves the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and is a supplier of branded and customer branded foods to the Irish, the United Kingdom and selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Taste & Nutrition, and Consumer Foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.