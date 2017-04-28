Kering (PP) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:PP) received a €245.00 ($266.30) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €231.58 ($251.72).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA is a France-based company that specializes in retail and luxury goods distribution. The Company operates through two core segments: LUXURY, which operates the Luxury Group division of PPR SA and designs, manufactures and markets luxury items, such as ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, fragrances and cosmetics products; and Sport & Lifestyle segment, which designs and develops footwear, apparel and accessories under the brand names Puma, Volcom and Electrics.

