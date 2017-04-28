FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) CEO Kent S. Ellert sold 20,577 shares of FCB Financial Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $1,003,951.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,776 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) traded down 2.28% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 222,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.38. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. FCB Financial Holdings had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kent S. Ellert Sells 20,577 Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/kent-s-ellert-sells-20577-shares-of-fcb-financial-holdings-inc-fcb-stock.html.

FCB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 776,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,844,000 after buying an additional 74,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 66.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 125,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Holdings Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.