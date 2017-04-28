Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barrington Research

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kennametal from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Kennametal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 1,092,843 shares of the stock traded hands. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm’s market cap is $3.34 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.79 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/kennametal-inc-kmt-price-target-raised-to-50-00-at-barrington-research.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 59,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kennametal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.