Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last six months, Kennametal's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machine Tools & Related Products industry. Over the long run, Kennametal holds solid organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Also, the company aims at developing sound cost structure by rationalization of certain manufacturing facilities and lowering of costs through employee and cost-reduction programs. For fiscal 2017, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be within $1.20-$1.50 per share range, higher than $1.11 recorded in the previous year. Free cash flow will likely come in a band of $90-$110 million. However, the company is exposed to risks from foreign currency translation, stiff competition, high debt levels and uncertain economic conditions.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised Kennametal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Longbow Research raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) opened at 41.62 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $3.34 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.76%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

