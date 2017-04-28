Kemper Corp (KMPR) Given News Impact Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kemper Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kemper Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kemper Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) traded down 2.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,817 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Kemper Corp had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business earned $642.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 5,750 shares of Kemper Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $249,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp Company Profile

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

