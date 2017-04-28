Kelly Services (KELYA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kelly Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) traded down 0.75% on Friday, hitting $22.55. 118,788 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Carl T. Camden sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $88,810.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,861,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Shelby Armstrong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $65,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,622.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,794 shares of company stock worth $755,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc is a workforce solutions provider, which is engaged in offering a range of specialty services. The Company provides workforce solutions in three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Company’s segments are Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG).

