Kellogg Company (K) Position Raised by Private Bank & Trust Co.

Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg Company were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg Company during the third quarter worth $267,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 113,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 269,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 220,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) opened at 70.96 on Friday. Kellogg Company has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kellogg Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 66.33%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg Company will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kellogg Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg Company from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Kellogg Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Kellogg Company Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

