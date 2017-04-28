KBR, Inc. (KBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) traded down 9.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,715,314 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.01 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. KBR has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $17.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several analysts have commented on KBR shares. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on KBR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/kbr-inc-kbr-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at $622,748.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,217.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 67.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 173.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.