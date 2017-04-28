Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund (KYE) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.31

News stories about Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund (NYSE:KYE) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund (NYSE:KYE) traded up 0.08% on Friday, hitting $12.15. 139,003 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $444.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of companies in the energy sector, which focuses on securities of energy companies.

