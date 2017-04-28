KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KAPSTONE PAPER & PACKAGING CORPORATION was formed to effect a business combination with a suitable operating business in the paper, packaging, forest products and related industries. Headquartered in Northbrook, IL, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a leading North American producer of kraft paper and inflatable dunnage bags. The Company is the parent corporation of KapStone Kraft Paper Corporation which includes a paper mill in Roanoke Rapids, NC, and RideRite, an inflatable dunnage bag manufacturer in Fordyce, AR. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) traded up 1.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 1,816,843 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.82. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $765.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 292.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 1,230,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,933,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $21,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,583,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,071,000 after buying an additional 484,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,560,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,133,000 after buying an additional 463,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets.

