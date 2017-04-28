KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America Corp restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) traded up 1.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 1,816,843 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.82. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $765.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets.

