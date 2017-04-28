Kansas City Southern (KSU) Receives $98.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.64.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut Kansas City Southern from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.07. 1,482,067 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.91. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.66 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post $5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $85,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,629.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,511,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,773,000 after buying an additional 258,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,832,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,342,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Highfields Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 1,620,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,457,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,310,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,332,000 after buying an additional 197,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,885,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

