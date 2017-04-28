Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s FY2018 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

KSU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 89.88 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $85,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,629.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 166,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 494.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

