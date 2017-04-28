K12 (LRN) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

News headlines about K12 (NYSE:LRN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. K12 earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) traded down 6.96% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 743,643 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.91 million, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 0.11. K12 has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm earned $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. K12 had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.24%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that K12 will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, EVP Lynda Cloud sold 33,750 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About K12

K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.

