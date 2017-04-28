JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Upgraded to Outperform by Vining Sparks

Vining Sparks upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Vining Sparks currently has $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.21.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.70% on Thursday, reaching $87.00. 10,754,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director James S. Crown purchased 11,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $983,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,632,203.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $918,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
