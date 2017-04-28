JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Upgraded to Outperform by Vining Sparks

Vining Sparks upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Vining Sparks currently has $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.70% on Thursday, reaching $87.00. 10,754,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-upgraded-to-outperform-by-vining-sparks.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director James S. Crown purchased 11,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $983,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,632,203.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $918,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.