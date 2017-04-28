Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) opened at 23.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $620.89 million. Mulesoft has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

In other news, major shareholder Brookside Capital Partners Fun sold 261,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $6,080,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,843 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULE. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $36,229,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

