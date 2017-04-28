Joseph Simon Sells 4,776 Shares of Moelis & Co (MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $182,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) traded down 0.81% on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 392,140 shares. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $5,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

