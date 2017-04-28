Joseph R. Nachman Sells 3,500 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $125,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) traded down 1.67% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,767 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The firm’s market cap is $2.82 billion.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company earned $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.58 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 3,181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,970 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

