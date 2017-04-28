Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company earned $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.60-2.68 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) traded down 1.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 6,319,857 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $39.02 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio is -314.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 4.4% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 386,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 466,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 39,868 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 0.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,698,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,540,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

