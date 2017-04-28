Insider Buying: Touchstone Exploration Inc (TXP) Director Acquires 94,000 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) Director John David Wright acquired 94,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$15,040.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, John David Wright bought 8,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, John David Wright bought 9,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,520.00.

On Friday, April 7th, John David Wright bought 30,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,800.00.

On Friday, March 31st, John David Wright bought 100,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, John David Wright bought 15,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John David Wright bought 357,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00.

On Monday, March 27th, John David Wright bought 31,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,340.00.

On Friday, March 24th, John David Wright bought 356,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,840.00.

On Friday, January 13th, John David Wright bought 34,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,100.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) opened at 0.18 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration Inc has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm’s market cap is $14.96 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

