Insider Buying: Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) CEO Buys 1,279 Shares of Stock

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) CEO John D. Long acquired 1,279 shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $15,156.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,192.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) opened at 11.5729 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2245 and a beta of -0.12. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (the Bank), a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.

