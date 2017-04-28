John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.25

News coverage about John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. John Bean Technologies Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.65. 201,327 shares of the stock traded hands. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00.

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. John Bean Technologies Corp had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business earned $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corp Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

