Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Rises By 84.5%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,297,196 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 702,937 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $230,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $32,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $91,184.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 93,034 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $827.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.87. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business earned $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.16 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John B. Sanfilippo & Son will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a processor and distributor of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts. The Company offers nuts under a range of private brands and under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Fisher Nut Exactly and Sunshine Country brand names. The Company also markets and distributes a diverse product line of food and snack products, including snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products under private brands and brand names.

