Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) COO Buys $345,000.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) COO John A. Gatling purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) opened at 25.50 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

