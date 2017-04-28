JMP Group Inc. (JMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

JMP Group Inc. (NYSE:JMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. JMP Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.75%.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) traded up 2.63% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 31,879 shares of the company were exchanged. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group, Inc is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm. The Company operates in five segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, Corporate Credit, Investment Income and Corporate Costs. The Broker-Dealer segment includes a range of services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and other strategic transactions.

