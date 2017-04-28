Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 31,345 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,198,005.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,140 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $955.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm earned $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.75 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.53%.

WARNING: “Jeffrey Raich Sells 31,345 Shares of Moelis & Co (MC) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/jeffrey-raich-sells-31345-shares-of-moelis-co-mc-stock.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.