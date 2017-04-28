Jeffrey D. Cohodes Sells 15,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Jeffrey D. Cohodes sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,000 shares. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.05. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $92.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post $4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

