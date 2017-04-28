Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Weatherford International Plc Issued By Jefferies Group (WFT)

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) – Analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Weatherford International Plc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Weatherford International Plc’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

WFT has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr raised Weatherford International Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.02 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Weatherford International Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) traded up 2.67% on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,989,979 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Weatherford International Plc has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock’s market cap is $5.67 billion. Weatherford International Plc also was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 69,645 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 17,875 call options.

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Weatherford International Plc had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFT. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International Plc by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 820,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Weatherford International Plc by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,166,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International Plc by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Weatherford International Plc by 52.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 277,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of Weatherford International Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $80,324.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 318,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Plc Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

