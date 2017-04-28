U.S. Bancorp Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Wedbush boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded down 1.23% on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707,204 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,303,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $1,092,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,173.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,051 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

