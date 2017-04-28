Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Genesco Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group (GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) opened at 53.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.28. Genesco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The business earned $883 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.35 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,155,000 after buying an additional 105,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

