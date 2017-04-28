Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 1.21% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 11,642,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. Paypal Holdings has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $48.10. Paypal Holdings also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 27,262 put options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,787 put options.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $575,508.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,746.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 128.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,139,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,119,415,000 after buying an additional 42,783,928 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $493,348,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $344,012,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 394.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,809,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,926,000 after buying an additional 7,029,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 53.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,163,000 after buying an additional 3,505,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

