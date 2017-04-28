Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) a $27.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group LLC set a $27.00 price target on Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Foods Market from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vetr cut shares of Whole Foods Market from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $38.12 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.75. Whole Foods Market has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) a $27.00 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/jefferies-group-llc-reiterates-27-00-price-target-for-whole-foods-market-inc-wfm-updated.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Whole Foods Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

In other news, insider A C. Gallo sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $160,397.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Minardi sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $60,387.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $796,182. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRB Corp boosted its position in Whole Foods Market by 12.3% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whole Foods Market by 55.4% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Whole Foods Market by 41.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Foods Market Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Foods Market Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.