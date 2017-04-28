Signature Bank’s (SBNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.30.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) opened at 140.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average is $145.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $113.53 and a 1-year high of $164.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company earned $311.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post $9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

