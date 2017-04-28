Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kennametal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,653 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.35 billion. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company earned $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.79 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is -98.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,937,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,232,000 after buying an additional 147,545 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,878,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,184,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,438,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,009,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

